Ijinle Ara: Babajide Cole’s Solo Exhibition Opens At Omenka Gallery

Share

‘IIjinle Ara’ (The Depth of Self), a solo exhibition by United Kingdom-based Nigerian artist Abraham Babajide Cole, will open on Tuesday, March 18, at the Omenka Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This compelling series of charcoal and ink drawings delves into the complexities of identity, spirituality, and the search for self beyond the surface.

Inspired by Yoruba philosophy, which posits that existence extends beyond the visible, Cole’s work “invites viewers to look deeper, beyond the reflection in the mirror, and into the intangible essence of selfhood. In an ever-changing world, who are we beneath the shifting masks of time, place, and experience?”

‘Ijinle Ara, ‘ which will be on till Tuesday, April 1, 2025, explores the “unseen forces that shape us, the ancestral echoes that resonate within, and the silent truths revealed only by the mirror of the soul.”

Announcing the exhibition, Omenka Gallery noted that through abstraction, masks, and fragmented forms, Cole’s figures “emerge from shadow and light, mirroring the multifaceted nature of selfhood in a world of constant movement and adaptation.

“The exhibition is a call to introspection, urging us to embrace our spiritual depth and recognise that we are the sum of all that we carry.”

Cole is an artist whose practice spans painting, drawing, illustration, and digital design.

His work is deeply rooted in themes of migration, identity, and spirituality, drawing inspiration from nature, antiques, and the interplay of multiple visual forms to engage with the complexities of selfhood and human experience.

In October 2022, he staged his debut solo exhibition, ‘Deep Introspection, at ArtRooms Gallery, Birmingham, UK.

And in 2024, he contributed to the Mayor of London’s “Untold Stories Project”, collaborating with The Culture Tree and Southwark City Council to create a monumental public art installation in Peckham, celebrating Yoruba heritage and identity.

Cole’s work has also been showcased internationally, including his participation in the Suns of Egypt exhibition in Athens, Greece, in April 2024, where he presented a series of 12 drawings inspired by biblical and Quranic narratives, expanding his ongoing exploration of migration and portraiture.

A graduate of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Nigeria, Cole has worked as an art director across communication agencies and cultural spaces in Nigeria. His current body of work, Ijinlẹ Ara (The Depth of Self), continues his interrogation of identity and spiritual introspection, using charcoal and ink to explore how we perceive ourselves beyond the physical—through mirrors, memory, and the unseen forces that shape our existence.

Omenka Gallery is a leading art gallery in Nigeria and Africa, representing a fine selection of established and emerging contemporary Nigerian and international artists working in diverse media.

With a particular focus on ensuring a sustainable presence for Nigerian and African art within a larger global context, Omenka regularly participates in major international art events like; Art Dubai, UAE; The Armory Show, New York; the Joburg Art Fair; Cape Town Art Fair; Cologne Paper Art; LOOP, Barcelona; the London Art Fair and 1:54 Contemporary

African Art Fair, London.

“Omenka also offers to its esteemed clients a range of advisory services including appraisals, collections management, training and professional development, art finance, as well as industry reports and due diligence.

“Our in-depth knowledge is drawn from our diverse backgrounds built over 13 years, running and managing one of the leading galleries on the continent, consulting for other important galleries, auction houses and museums, and participating in prestigious events all over the world.”

In association with Revilo, Omenka has an active publications programme and produces exquisite catalogues with informed, scholarly texts to accompany its schedule of solo, group and large themed exhibitions, through which it stimulates critical thought and discourse centred on contemporary art development in Nigeria, as well as Africa and its diaspora.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

