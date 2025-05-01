Ijigba Devt Remains My Priority -Regent

Share

The newly installed Regent of Ijigba in Akure South Local Government area of Ondo State, Princess Oyewunmi RotimiAkinbosotu, has promised to pursue the development of the town during her regency.

Rotimi-Akinbosotu was installed as the Regent of Ijigba after the demise of the Olujigba of Ijigba, Oba Luyi Rotimi, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the age of 87.

The late monarch was appointed Olu of Ijigba by Oba Adebiyi Adesida, the then Deji of Akure, on February 6, 2012 and was up – graded to a crowned Oba on August 24, 2022, by the then Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

Oba Rotimi was also a former Managing Director of the National Bank and an Assistant Director General of the Nigeria Stock Exchange. The monarch passed away after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Share