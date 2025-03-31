Ijezie: Implementation Of Proposed Tax Law May Adversely Affect Various Entities

Share

Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, a Chartered Accountant and Founder/ Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), in this interview, with Kelechukwu Mgboji, speaks on Nigeria’s proposed new taxation law, and how it will affect different workers, businesses, states, and regions of the country

So much has been said about the proposed new taxation law. In layman’s language, what is the law all about?

The proposed new taxation law aims to reform and modernise Nigeria’s existing taxation system. Here are the key aspects: Simplification of Tax Compliance: Simplify tax compliance procedures to reduce administrative burdens and costs for businesses.

Expansion of Tax Base: It aims to broaden the tax base to bring more individuals and businesses into the tax net, ensuring a fair and equitable process.

Introduction of New Tax Incentives: It seeks to encourage investments in key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure through new tax incentives.

Enhanced Tax Administration: It seeks to strengthen tax administration to improve efficiency and effectiveness of tax collection. Improved Tax Dispute Resolution: It introduces new mechanisms for resolving tax disputes to reduce time and cost associated with tax litigation.

These reforms are incorporated in the four Tax Reform Bills, namely: The Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024 which is a comprehensive bill that harmonizes all tax laws in Nigeria into a single simplified law.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB) which establishes the administrative framework for tax collection and management.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill (NRSEB) which replaces the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to drive collaboration with subnational governments and MDAs.

The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill (JRBEB) which establishes the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) to replace the current Joint Tax Board (JTB) and enhance cooperation and tax harmonisation.

The new law is expected to take effect from July 1, 2025, and will grant rate reductions and full exemption from Withholding Tax to many businesses, including SMEs with annual turnover not exceeding N50 million.

Many have expressed reservations in some of the provisions of the proposed law. How will the law affect different states and regions of the country?

The proposed new taxation law will have varying effects on different states and regions in Nigeria. Economic hubs like Lagos and Abuja may benefit from simplified tax compliance and investment incentives.

Agricultural regions like the Niger Delta and Savannah areas may profit from tax incentives for agricultural investments. Mineral-rich regions like the North-East and SouthSouth may also gain from incentives for key sectors.

However, there are potential challenges to consider. Revenue allocation: Changes to the revenue allocation formula may affect funding for each state. Tax competition: States may engage in tax competition, leading to reduced tax rates or new incentives.

How is it going to affect the revenue profile of the Federal Government?

The proposed tax law is likely to have both positive and negative impacts on the revenue profile of the Federal Government.

The proposed tax law may lead to increased tax revenues for the FG, particularly if the new tax rates and structures are designed to capture a larger share of the economy and broaden the tax base by bringing more businesses and individuals into the tax net, thereby increasing the FG’s revenue collection.

It will also lead to improved tax compliance with measures to improve tax compliance, such as enhanced enforcement mechanisms or incentives for voluntary compliance, which could lead to increased revenue collection.

However, the proposed tax law may lead to reduced tax revenues for the FG, particularly if the new tax rates and structures are designed to reduce the tax burden on businesses and individuals.

However, if the proposed tax law eliminates or reduces tax exemptions and incentives, the FG may lose revenue from these sources.

Besides, the implementation of the proposed tax law may pose challenges, such as administrative costs, complexity, potential disputes, and the need for significant taxpayer education, which could lead to reduced revenue collection in the short term.

The net impact of the proposed tax law on the FG’s revenue profile remains uncertain. It will depend on the specific details of the legislation, the efficacy of its enforcement, and the broader economic environment. Implementing

this law during a time of economic hardship will have a much different effect than during a time of economic growth. Careful analysis of these factors is essential to determine the ultimate impact.

Changes to the tax code will also need to account for potential shifts in taxpayer behavior, such as increased or decreased compliance.

The impact will vary across different economic sectors, with potential implications for SMEs and the informal economy. Given that this is a Nigerian tax law, the current economic climate and the high levels of informality within the economy will need to be very closely considered.

Which entities, individuals, and corporates are likely to get worse-off on implementation?

The implementation of the proposed tax law may adversely affect various entities, including individuals, small business owners, and corporate entities. Individuals with higher incomes may face increased tax liabilities due to the new tax rates and structures.

Those with significant investment income or individuals with substantial investment income, such as dividends, interest, or capital gains, may be negatively impacted by changes to tax exemptions or incentives.

And small business owners, particularly those in the informal sector, may struggle with the increased administrative burden and costs associated with complying with the new tax law.

For the corporate entities, companies that currently enjoy significant tax exemptions or incentives may see an increase in their tax liabilities if these exemptions are reduced or eliminated.

Similarly, industries with high compliance costs or complex tax compliance requirements, such as financial institutions or telecommunications companies, may face increased costs and administrative burdens.

For the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), particularly those in the informal sector, may struggle to adapt to the new tax law due to limited resources and capacity.

How will it affect other entities non-profit organisations, informal sector operators, etc?

Non-profit organisations that rely on tax exemptions or incentives may be negatively impacted if these benefits are reduced or eliminated.

Operators in the informal sector, such as street vendors or small-scale farmers, may struggle to comply with the new tax law due to limited access to resources and information.

These entities may need to adapt to the new tax law by altering their business strategies, seeking professional advice, or advocating for support from the government.

How will the South East fare in all the permutations?

The implementation of the proposed tax law may have a disproportionate impact on the marginalized South East region, potentially exacerbating existing economic and social challenges.

The South East region already faces limited economic opportunities, and the new tax law may further reduce the attractiveness of the region to investors, potentially widening the economic gap with other regions.

Low-income households in the South East region may struggle with the increased tax burden, potentially reducing their already limited disposable income and exacerbating poverty.

The new tax law may lead to reduced government revenue allocation to the South East region, potentially compromising access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The South East region is already vulnerable to environmental degradation and social unrest. The new tax law may exacerbate these issues if it prioritizes economic growth over environmental and social sustainability.

Are there mitigating strategies you may recommend?

There has to be targeted support for low-income households. The government could consider implementing targeted support measures, such as tax credits or subsidies, to help low-income households in the South East region cope with the increased tax burden.

Also, the government could prioritize investment in essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the South East region to mitigate the potential negative impacts of the new tax law.

The government should conduct thorough environmental and social im – pact assessments to ensure that the new tax law does not exacerbate existing environmental and social challenges in the South East region.

In conclusion, the marginalized South East region may face significant challenges under the proposed tax law. It is essential for policymakers to carefully consider these concerns and develop targeted strategies to mitigate the negative impacts and ensure that the region is not left behind.

Advice for the South East and those that may be impacted negatively on what to do.

In light of the potential negative impacts of the proposed tax law, it is essential for the South East region and all affected parties to take proactive steps to mitigate these effects. Here are some recommendations: For the South East region, there is need to engage in active advocacy.

The South East region should engage in active advocacy through strategic litigation, media campaigns, and direct lobbying to ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed by policymakers.

The South East region should also develop a comprehensive response plan to address the potential negative impacts of the proposed tax law.

This plan should include strategies for mitigating the effects of reduced government revenue allocation, increased tax burden on low-income households, and potential environmental and social impacts.

In addition, the South East region should foster partnerships and collaborations with other regions, civil society organizations, and the private sector to leverage resources, expertise, and support in addressing the challenges posed by the proposed tax law.

They should pursue regional economic diversification to reduce reliance on vulnerable sectors and promote sustainable economic growth.

For other potentially affected parties including lowincome households, small business owners, and environmental groups, they should stay informed about the proposed tax law and its potential impacts.

They should also engage in public debates and discussions to ensure that their concerns are heard. They should seek support and resources from government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and community groups to help them cope with the potential negative impacts of the proposed tax law.

They should also explore alternative solutions and opportunities that can help them adapt to the changing economic and social landscape. This can involve leveraging technology and innovation to create new opportunities.

What advice do you have for policy makers?

My advice to policymakers is to conduct thorough impact assessments to understand the potential effects of the proposed tax law on the South East region and other affected parties.

Policymakers should engage in inclusive and participatory policymaking processes to ensure that the concerns and needs of all stakeholders are taken into account.

Policymakers should develop targeted support mea – sures to help affected parties cope with the potential negative impacts of the proposed tax law. This can involve providing tax credits, subsidies, and other forms of support.

They should establish a monitoring and evaluation framework to track the impact of the tax law and adjust policies as needed.

Finally, they should implement a clear and consistent communication strategy to ensure that all stakeholders understand the changes and their implications.

I commend the extensive consultations that are currently ongoing, and I hope to see a god result from the extensive consultant.

