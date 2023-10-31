Ijewere Recognized As Canada’s Top 100 Black Women To Watch By CIBWE 

Media personality and girl-child advocate, Esther Ijewere has been recognized and celebrated as one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch by CIBWE (Celebrating and Inspiring Black Women Everywhere) Canada.

This prestigious award is a testament to Esther’s exceptional contributions in her field, her dedication to community empowerment, public relations, and the various fields that have earned her this prestigious accolade.

Ijewere, a celebrated multi-award-winning media personality, entrepreneur, and ardent women’s advocate, has used her influential Women of Rubies platform to shine a spotlight on over 5,000 remarkable women worldwide.

Her tireless efforts in amplifying women’s voices and championing gender equality through her NGO, Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children, have made a substantial impact on society.

The awards ceremony, held in Mississauga on the 28th of October, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the iconic Jean Augustine, Charmaine Williams, Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, and the esteemed Senator Amina Gerba. The visionary behind the CIBWE awards, Rose Cathy Handy, founded the platform to celebrate and inspire the remarkable achievements and contributions of Black women.

In her acceptance speech, Ijewere expressed her profound gratitude for the honour, saying, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch Award from CIBWE. I

“t is a privilege to be recognized among such a distinguished group of inspiring women. This award is a testament to the collective efforts we make to create a better world. I am committed to continuing my work in uplifting and empowering women, and I am dedicated to the cause of gender equality.

“This award further fuels my passion for positive change, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead.”