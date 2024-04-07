Ijewere Bags Advocate, Catalyst For Change Award At Women Of Inspiration Awards

Esther Ijewere, a prominent advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, was honoured with the Advocate and Catalyst for Change Award at the prestigious Women of Inspiration Awards hosted by the Universal Women’s Network in Toronto on April 4th, 2024.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Esther Ijewere remarked, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Advocate and Catalyst for Change Award at the Women of Inspiration Awards. This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of countless women who are driving positive change in society.”

For over a decade, Esther Ijewere has been a vocal champion for women’s and children’s rights through her various initiatives. She has dedicated her platform to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities, advocating for justice, and shedding light on important social issues.

The award is a reflection of Esther’s unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable and just society. “I am humbled to receive this recognition, which is dedicated to every woman who is working tirelessly to make a difference in our world,” she added.

Beginning her advocacy work in Nigeria, Esther has continued her mission in Canada, where she has expanded her efforts to empower women and girls. She credits her journey to the support of her mother, who instilled in her the values of resilience and determination.

“I am deeply grateful to my mother for her unwavering support and encouragement. Her belief in me has been a driving force behind my work,” Esther shared.

She also expressed her appreciation to her team at Women of Rubies. “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of my team at Women of Rubies. I am thankful for their unwavering dedication and commitment,” she added.

Esther Ijewere’s advocacy work continues to inspire positive change and empower women and girls worldwide. Through her initiatives and leadership, she remains committed to building a more inclusive and equitable society.