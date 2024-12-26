Ijesa Youths Warn Against Imposition Of Candidate On Owa Obokun Stool

Share

Some youths under the aegis of Integrity Caucus of the Bilaro Olu-Odo ruling house have warned the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, against imposing his preferred candidate on the stool.

They threatened to resist any form of imposition, saying that the towns that make up Ijesaland are eagerly waiting for fairness and blameless traditional rites in the filling of the vacant throne.

The group, speaking through their Secretary, Gbenga Tosho Haastrup, expressed concerns about potential political interference in the selection process, following the death of the former monarch, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, on September 12, 2024.

In the statement, Gbenga emphasized the importance of the Ijesa Kingmakers, custodians of the region’s cultural norms and traditions in ensuring that the throne is filled in a manner that respects the wishes of the people and upholds Ijesaland’s age-old customs.

The group is calling for an unbiased selection process, free from political influence, and has urged that no individual prince be anointed or preferred over others based on financial backing.

“We are appealing to the Ijesa Kingmakers to ensure fairness in the selection process. It is taboo for them to have any anointed candidate. The future of Ijesaland depends on this process being carried out justly,” Gbenga stated.

The Integrity Caucus has urged the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, to remain neutral and allow the traditional system to guide the selection of the next Owa Obokun Adimula.

“We trust in the leadership of our Governor to respect the traditions of Ijesaland. We urge him not to impose a candidate on the people of Ijesaland. The Governor must support the Ijesa Kingmakers in their decision, guided by the Ifa Oracle, which has always directed the affairs of Ijesaland,” He said.

The group also called on Ijesa political leaders, especially those from Ijesaland currently serving in various capacities, including the Osun State PDP Chairman, the Commissioner for Local Governmental and Chieftaincy Affairs, and other notable political figures, to avoid using the traditional selection process for political gain.

He, therefore, urged them to resist bribery in the selection process, saying: “There is no gainsaying that there will be a lot of patronage from the interested princes but we should all be reminded that the sacrifices of our past heroes and heroines must be well acknowledged.”

