Ijeh Throws Weight Behind Uzoho, Says Team Must Take Responsibility

Former Super Eagles striker, Peter Ijeh, has thrown his weight behind the embattled national team goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, saying all the players must take responsibility for whatever result the team is getting.

The former Malmo FF of Sweden forward said singling out Uzoho for blame is witch-hunting. “It is like modern-day witch-hunting to crucify Nigerian goalies as if he is the only player on the pitch representing the nation,” he exclaimed.

“Every formation usually has a defensive structure and strategy, with two, three, or four defenders before the ball gets to the goalie. “For example, some time ago, Chelsea FC had exhausted their changes, and the goalie was given a red card.

Defender John Terry became the goal- keeper, and the defence and team made sure he was protected. “With something more meaningful than just the score line to play for, it’s possible for a team to reach a higher level of performance.

It is the responsibility of the 11 men on the pitch to attack and defend at the same time,” he added. Uzoho had come under serious criticism after committing howlers in the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia and 3-2 wins over Mozambique in recent international friendly games.