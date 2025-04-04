Ijede, Igbe Residents Cry Out, Say We’re Under Siege Of Kidnappers

Share

…we’ve lost 5 residents

Residents of Igbe and Ijede communities under the Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State, have cried out, saying they have been living in fear and uncertainties as kidnappers have taken control of their once peaceful, secured and livable communities.

The unfortunate reality is that kidnappers now operate freely without fear. Unlike before when they usually laid siege on the roads, kidnapers now break into people’s homes to abduct their victims in broad daylight which has instilled fear and panic in the residents.

It was learnt that the community have experienced five cases of kidnapping in and around Igbe and Ijede communities and about five lives lost and millions of naira paid as ransom by victims’ families and the community in general in the last two years.

Recent kidnapping

The latest kidnapping took place around 9pm, on March 26, when some armed men stormed the Igbe Alagemo Community, forcibly entering the residence of a 40-year-old man, identified as Dare Onipede.

The kidnappers shot and killed his security dog before abducting him and the other victim through Afa /Agunfoye swamp and escaped to unknown destination.

Also, the kidnappers moved to a neighboring house, where they abducted a 25-year-old Taiwo, the daughter of a landlord in the area. Taiwo was said to have been taken away after her mother was locked in the toilet by the kidnappers, they then escaped into the swamp close to Onipede’s house.

Our correspondent also gathered that Onipede’s father was in the mosque praying after breaking his fast when the kidnappers paid uninvited visits to his house.

According to police, the victims were found unharmed and have since been reunited with their families.

Another victim

A resident of the Igbe community who didn’t want his name in print said they have been living in fear in the community for long.

The source said the latest and the unfortunate incidents happened on Saturday, January 11, 2025, when a woman was kidnapped at Igbe Alagemo, during which a local vigilante guarding her house was killed.

Five days after the incident, the kidnappers didn’t contact her family. The incident occurred when residents are yet to recover from the incident on December 16, 2024, at Bond Estate, Igbe Ogunro in Ijede LCDA, a former female footballer and her friend were also kidnapped and spent five days in the swamp.

They were later released after the payment of N13milion ransom in cash. While trying to force their hostage into the swamp, the kidnappers hacked one elderly woman with machete and the other victims were mercilessly beaten.

The old woman that was cut with cutlass was still in terrible state when our correspondent visited the community. A serving naval officer who came out from his compound during the abduction was also shot.

It was gathered that the kidnappers also collected power bank, cigarettes, alcohol drinks and bread among others from the family of the victims before they were freed.

“We have experienced about four kidnapping cases since the resurgence of the unfortunate incidents. The first incident was along Afa Bridge, where we have the abandoned bridge construction.

Another one happened at the same place December 2023, when a member of our community returning home with his wife and a 9 – year old child were attacked.

“The kidnappers shot at their corolla car and took the man and his wife into the swamp and left only the child in the car.

“The community paid a ransom of over N5million before the couple was released. We have suffered a lot in the hands of the kidnappers in the community.

“The one that happened early 2024 really made us grieve so much. It happened to a young lady who has a shop in our community and who was later killed by the kidnappers, because the person taking the ransom to them could not get to them on time.

“He was intercepted by some policemen along the way, but they (kidnappers) felt that he was involving the police officers. The Joint Task Force in Igbogbo/Bayeku and Ijede LCDAs and our own vigilantes. “It was unfortunate that we lost the lady.

Moreover, it was not just the lady, but other people in our community. The incident happened at 10am around a school close to us and our local security went after them and they were shot at by the kidnappers, two of them died during the gun exchange while the third one died the next day.

We actually lost three people trying to rescue the lady whom they later killed. “Our community was responsible for all the money spent at the hospital, mortuary and for the burials of those that died. We were the ones that did all the payment.

We were left alone to our ordeal by government and the police in the state. “In the same community, there was another case which happened to a civil servant who works with the LIRS.

In the course of negotiation, it was discovered that the kidnappers are Ijaws. They spoke with the wife of the victim who was an Ijaw woman and when they discovered that she was from their ethnic group they reduced the ransom.

“We were all up and doing in making sure that we secure the release of the victims. We had to pay a ransom to secure their release,” the source recalled the unpleasant experiences that the community has been dealing with.

He therefore called on the government of the state to live up to its responsibilities by protecting the lives of residents within the Igbe communities which have been under the siege of kidnappers who operate freely and recklessly.

The source who also told our correspondent that the community has engaged in multiple approaches to tackle the menace also hinted that they are still searching for best possible ways to handle the situation and make their environment secured again.

“The situation is becoming something that is not pleasant at all. We are in dire need of government and police intervention. The reason for governance is primarily to secure the people and we now need the government more than ever.

“We are looking up to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save us in Igbe communities. We want the government and leaders in and around Ikorodu to rise up to the task by assisting us in securing our communities and to safeguard us from kidnappings and killings.

“These people are no longer operating at the Afa Bridge again, but now come through the swamp when the street is a bit quiet and look for whom they can kidnap. “As a community we are engaging every available tactics.

We have engaged operatives in surveillance, also engaged more security and tactical teams to stem the ugly development. We are also trying to engage some other local security outfits to make our people sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Government intervention

“We really need the state government and police intervention. The incident that happened early 2024, when a kidnapped lady was killed and three of our members also died, it really shook the community, we were the ones that were buying cartridges for the JTF from Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA.”

Igbe Oloja

Meanwhile, a resident of Igbe Oloja community who also spoke on condition of anonymity said that there have been three major successful kidnappings within the Igbe Oloja communities since the incident started.

While narrating his estate’s ordeal during the kidnapping of the former female footballer and her friends, he stated that some elderly people were injured.

“Although the DPO Ijede responded swiftly with her men when we contacted her as soon we messaged her through the WhatsApp channel that she created for emergencies.

“The community people also rose to the occasion, unfortunately, before they could get to the scene, two of my residents have been kidnapped and taken into the swamp. The kidnappers also inflicted injuries on an elderly woman near the scene.”

A particular one was cut with machete on the head, while the chairman of our CDA security committee fell into a well while trying to escape their attack and he was severely injured,” he narrated sorrowfully.

While stating the efforts of the CDA in collaboration with that of the joint CDA, he also called on the government to come to their rescue by clearing the kidnapper’s hideout and assist the community with adequate security.

Another victim

One of the victims of the December 16, 2024 kidnapping, Ms Godshelp (not real name) also narrated how her assailants forced their way into her house cutting the security fence.

“That fateful day, I was in my house when I heard gunshots around 8:30pm and we heard people shouting ‘Ole Ole’ (thief thief), but I thought that the gunshot was the sound of a banger (fireworks).

“Later, I started hearing alarm from my security wire and peeped through the window to see two of the kidnappers jumping in through the fence after cutting the wire through the aid of gloves that they wore.

“I did everything to lock my door, but at the end of the day, they broke in but before they forced themselves inside, I had called our CDA Secretary to alert him of the invasion in my house,” she recalled her unfortunate abduction.

Narrating her gruesome five days experience inside the swamp, the victim said that they were made to stay inside the muddy terrain for five days with better part of their bodies submerged.

“After forcing themselves inside my house, I was held hostage along with my friend who came to visit me. While they were taking us away, my dog tried to prevent them from taking us away, but they cut it with cutlass.

Despite the wound, my dog still went after them while they were trying to drag us into the bush and they shot it. “After that they took us into the swamp. It was a terrible experience and I am not praying for my enemy to go through such ordeal.

It was indeed a terrible experience. We had to sleep in the bush that night and they woke us up around 5am and dragged us into the river to cross to the other side.

“Unfortunately for me, I did not know how to swim, but I had to drag myself along with support of grass. At the end, they took us to a spot and I was asked to call somebody that I know which I did and they asked for ransom of N30million each on both of us.

The ransom was later negotiated to N9million for me and N4million for my friend making N13million. “We spent five days with them before my family and friend’s family could raise the money.”

Naval officer

In an encounter with a family member of the naval officer that was shot by the kidnapers during the abduction of the two ladies, he too pleaded for the government’s intervention in making their environment which he said has been safe and secured before the kidnapping started to be secured again.

Our correspondent was told that the officer was recuperating from the wound.

Police

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said upon receiving the information police operatives were mobilised to the scene.

Hundeyin said efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects and the area is being closely monitored, with the rigorous and collaborative efforts of both the police and the joint taskforce.

“The other stakeholders the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and handed over to their family members.” Adding that, “the area is relatively calm and being closely monitored, while efforts are also on to arrest the wanted suspects.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

