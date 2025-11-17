Ijebu Asks Imisi To Apologise To Her Mom

Nollywood actor, Olatayo Amokade, popularly known as Ijebu, has urged Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner, Imisi, to end her public feud with her mother.

The Yoruba actor made this call in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, November 16, to address Imisi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 23-year-old winner and her mother had been in a public dispute after she won the N150 million BBNaija prize money.

Imisi had shared her traumatic childhood experiences on the show, including being raped at 12 and having an abortion at 13.

Her mother later claimed Imisi abandoned her, prompting a public response from Imisi. Ijebu advised Imisi to visit her mother, apologise, and seek forgiveness, emphasising that her mother is her “mini god.”

He urged Imisi to end the online dispute, stating, “Imisi, I know you are a good girl. The Bible said we should honour our parents.

This evening or tomorrow morning, I want you to visit your mother, go on your knees, hold her legs, and tell her you are sorry.

“Let her pray for you. No matter what she might have done to you, she is still your mini god on earth. After this, I don’t want to hear any dragging again online. If I hear anything again, I will be so mad at you.”