‘Ijebu State Creation Dream Not Dead With Transition Of Awujale

Prof Fassy Yusuf, the Baagbimo of Ijebu, and Secretary of the Awujale Council of Chiefs, has asserted that the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, has not in any way put an end to the agitation for the creation of Ijebu State, and will not.

Yusuf, a lawyer and journalist, was former spokesman to the late monarch who joined his ancestors on July 13, at age 91. He made the assertion on Wednesday on the ‘Frontline’ programme of Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, while commenting on the discourse around: “The Awujale’s Throne: Tradition, Contest, and Discontent in Ijebuland.”

He also gave the hint that a new Awujale from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House may emerge before the year ends, if there is no litigation or injunction against the choice presented by the family and adopted by the Kingmakers.