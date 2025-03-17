Ijebu Ode LG Chair Backs Grassroots Devt, Appoints Aides

Share

In line with his commitment to effective governance, the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Ogun State, Dare Alebiosu, has appointed consultants, supervisors and Special Advisers (SAs), while emphasising the importance of grassroots development.

Alebiosu commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his developmental strides and for supporting the state’s local councils.

He said the new appointees would bring their expertise to various sectors of local government. This was contained in a statement personally signed by Hon. Alebiosu dated March 16, 2025, which was made available to the media.

The council chairman urged everyone to support the initiatives of local governments, saying as the closest to the people, they will extend the dividends of democracy to the citizens by working with the state governments to develop the grassroots.

The newly appointed consultants included Olubunkola Okuyemi, Lateef Adewale Idera, Obajoko Olanrewaju and Musa Zakari Yao. Others are Odusote Abiodun, Alhaji Bisi Bello, Juniad Obilana, Julius Olufemi and Dosumo Adebunkola.

“Additionally, we are pleased to inform the public that the newly appointed consultants, supervisors, and Special Assistants (SAs) will be officially sworn in on Monday, March 17, 2025.

“This event marks another significant step in strengthening our administration and ensuring the seamless implementation of policies and pro – grams that will drive growth and development in Ijebu Ode Local Government.

