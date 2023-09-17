Ijaws’re Being Marginalized In Nigeria – IYC

The newly-elected president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, has lamented that the Ijaws, who are a minority in five other Niger Delta states apart from Bayelsa, are being marginalised and ill-treated in the country.

The IYC therefore appealed to the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri to use his office to intervene in the anomaly.

The group also said that it was grateful to the Bayelsa State Governor for giving the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the IYC a new lease of life.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the governor at his Sampou community home on Saturday, Comrade Lokpobiri recalled how both bodies battled with internal wranglings before the governor assumed office and intervened to bring peace and unity within them.

He also appreciated the governor for his role in ensuring the election that produced the current executive was peaceful and credible.

Noting that Governor Diri’s neutrality allowed the will of the people to prevail, Lokpobiri also expressed gratitude to leaders of the Ijaw nation for their contributions to the success of the election.

The IYC President appealed for land to build a national secretariat for the group as well as financial support while assuring that his executive would not let Ijaw nation down.

Governor Diri, in his remarks, stressed the need for the Ijaw nation to be united and peaceful, saying that it is the only way the ethnic group can develop.

He tasked the new IYC leadership to place service to Ijawland above any personal consideration, stressing that the ethnic group was looking up to them.

He also advised the IYC to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, patience and tolerance in order for them to go far, saying they are dealing with a bracket of people who are volatile.

While stressing the need for the group to remain politically neutral, he urged them to speak up against violence in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Bayelsa helmsman said by receiving them, he has given legitimacy to the Lokpobiri-led IYC and pledged to support the executive to enable it to succeed.

He said, “Let me on behalf of the government of Bayelsa State congratulate you. For those who lost and are here, I also congratulate you. I told you from the beginning that I am a father to all of you and as such I would not support anybody.

“First of all, you have to put Ijaw nation before your personal interest. If you put your interest first, you will not succeed. Live up to your oath and do not be the master. Be the servant in humility, respect and honour. We must change our mindset as Ijaw people to learn how to depend on ourselves and be enterprising.

“Election has been a problem in Ijawland. Some people are threatening to kill in the November 11 governorship election but I know as youths you would not allow it. We should all join hands to make the election violence-free. I will not spill blood to remain in office.

“The struggle continues to get other homogeneous Ijaw states. So we must keep the fire burning and work hand in glove with the INC in order to leave worthy legacies.

“We have heard your requests and we will respond at the appropriate time. We will work with you and we hope and pray that the Ijaw nation grows.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Mr Patrick Erasmus, lauded Governor Diri for stabilising the INC and IYC and expressed optimism that the IYC’s new executive will live up to expectations.