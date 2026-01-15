Ijaws’ll Never Abandon Fubara, Says INC President Amid Impeachment Plot

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, has declared that the Ijaw people will stand firmly behind Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, regardless of pressures from those allegedly plotting his impeachment.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Okaba dismissed the impeachment attempt as not a legitimate legislative exercise, but rather a scripted agenda influenced by external forces outside the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He stressed that the move can no longer be framed as a mere disagreement over governance or the state budget, but is instead an orchestrated effort to subvert the will of the Rivers electorate. The issue, he added, has now entered the public domain, prompting citizens to question the motives of their elected representatives.

Okaba also claimed that the presence of an external “godfather” at the Assembly meeting that finalized the impeachment has stripped the process of constitutional credibility. He said the INC has video evidence of this figure presiding over the meeting, and the fact that no one has denied it has further strengthened the resolve of the Ijaw nation to support the Governor.

“We have video evidence that the so-called godfather attended that impeachment meeting, and nobody has come forward to deny it. They came to my house in Yenagoa to ask us to condemn Fubara, and we told them clearly: we will never abandon our governor, no matter the pressure,” Okaba said.

He further emphasized:

“No sitting governor anywhere in the world signs an agreement saying he cannot appoint commissioners, chairmen, or a chief of staff. The alleged presence of the godfather at that meeting raises serious questions about the independence of these lawmakers.”

The INC President noted that the revelation has shifted the political conversation in the Niger Delta, arguing that the continued silence from the accused parties effectively confirms the authenticity of the footage.