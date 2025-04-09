Ijaws Should Unite For Dev’t Not Only During Crisis – Eradiri

Share

Former Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, has called on the Ijaw people to unite for the development and progress of the Ijaw nation, rather than only coming together during political crises.

Speaking to Journalists in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Eradiri urged Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to stop dragging the entire Ijaw ethnic group into his personal political battles within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He advised Diri to address his issues directly with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, rather than portraying the matter as a conflict between the Ijaw nation and Wike.

Eradiri, a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, lamented that Diri’s actions could create unnecessary tension between the Ijaw people and the Federal Government, accusing him of ethnic posturing in what are purely political matters.

He clarified that he was neither a supporter of Wike nor seeking his endorsement, although he had once approached the former Rivers State Governor for support during the last governorship election in Bayelsa, which he claimed was blocked by Wike’s allies.

Eradiri questioned the sincerity of those attacking Wike, asking where their Ijaw loyalty was when Wike invested N5 billion in the once-dilapidated Nigerian Law School in Yenagoa, a project he said was abandoned by supposed Ijaw patriots.

He urged Critics to rewatch Wike’s statements and judge without bias, asserting that the former Rivers Governor only spoke the truth.

According to him, Wike only became an enemy because he wrested control of the PDP from Diri and his fellow governors.

Eradiri said: “Let’s even ask ourselves: this our Ijawness—why does it only manifest during conflicts and not for development? Why is our solidarity always for war and not for progress?”

He further noted that Wike’s support had once worked in Diri’s favor during the last election, contributing to the cancellation of strongholds of opposition candidate Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Where was the Ijaw pride when Douye Diri, ‘Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation’, went kneeling before Wike to collect the power he used to win against Sylva and me? Yet today, those same people cry Ijaw pride,” he said.

Eradiri criticized the deplorable state of infrastructure in Yenagoa, the capital of Ijawland, as well as the high rate of youth unemployment and underdevelopment, despite years of leadership by Ijaw politicians.

“There are herdsmen in our bushes destroying farms, yet no solidarity. But youths are quick to rise against a speech, not against the poverty they live in. Why can’t they mobilize for development the same way they do for political fights?” he asked.

He also questioned the loyalty of Ijaw people to the PDP, saying that the party should not be mistaken as synonymous with Ijaw identity.

Eradiri didn’t spare the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, accusing him of incompetence and poor leadership that has escalated the political crisis in the State.

“Fubara should not drag the Ijaw nation into his problems. How has he supported the Ijaws in Rivers State? How many IYC comrades have become chairmen or commissioners under his administration?” he queried.

He lauded Wike for his courage and achievements, saying: “Wike is a fighter. I like his style. I advise Fubara to go and kneel before him and beg for forgiveness. The people deceiving him are cowards who go cap-in-hand to Wike in secret but act like lions in public.”

According to him, President Bola Tinubu saved Fubara from impeachment by declaring a state of emergency, which prevented a bigger embarrassment for the Ijaw nation.

He recalled that no Ijaw leader or group commended Wike when he ensured Fubara’s emergence as Governor, despite the latter not even campaigning for the position.

Eradiri faulted the Ijaw National Congress (INC) for its handling of the Rivers political crisis, warning the body against ethnicizing political issues and accusing it of playing to the egos of Governors.

“Are Abalama chiefs and youths who welcomed Wike no longer Ijaws? What about George Kelly and the many Ijaw sons empowered by Wike—are they not Ijaws too?” he asked.

He called on the INC to remain neutral and truly represent all Ijaw interests, not just those of incumbent governors, whom he said had failed to empower their people.

Eradiri praised Wike for his developmental strides, saying that no Ijaw Governor had done more for the Ijaw nation than Wike.

He also cited the NDDC forensic audit report, accusing some so-called Ijaw leaders of looting funds meant for the development of the Ijaw land.

“They stole funds meant to develop our land. Look at Atala Marginal Field—an Ijaw-owned oil field—sold off by Ijaw leaders, robbing our youths of opportunities,” he said.

He lamented the lack of electricity in Ijawland, noting that it was only through the efforts of the NDDC, under Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, that some communities now have power.

Eradiri further said: “Let’s stop ethnicizing political issues. Diri and Fubara should face their party problems and leave the Ijaw nation out of it. When things favor them, they dance in thanksgiving; when they don’t, it becomes an Ijaw affair. Wike is not the enemy of Ijaw people—you are the real enemies,” he submitted.

