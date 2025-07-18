New Telegraph

July 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ijaws Community Hails…

Ijaws Community Hails Okpebholo, Seeks Waterway Agency

The Gelegele community in the Ovia North East Local Government of Edo State yesterday appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo to establish the Edo State Reverine Waterways Agency.

According the Ijaw community, the agency will help the state explore and harness the opportunities presented by the newly created Ministry of Blue Marine Economy at the federal level.

In a statement, Chairman Omaghomi Olu-Derimon and Secretary Ayenimibofa Apohi congratulated Okpebholo on his Supreme Court victory.

They advised him to use the victory as a platform to demonstrate effective leadership and silence his critics through impactful governance.

The community described the Supreme Court judgment affirming his victory in last year’s governorship poll as a milestone that highlights his unwavering dedication and perseverance.

The community said: “We are thrilled that our votes counted, and our voices were heard. Your triumph is a testament to your leadership and vision for Edo State.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

DBI Seeks Policy To Grant Digital Education, Employment To 27m PWDs
Read Next

…As Police Arrest 5 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Murderer