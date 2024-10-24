Ijaw Youths Seek Increased Funding For PAP

Share

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) yesterday urged the Federal Government to approve more funds for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to enable the agency to perform optimally for sustainable peace in Niger Delta.

President Jonathan Lokpobiri made the call after leading a delegation of the Council on a courtesy visit to the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, in Abuja.

In a statement, spokesman Princewill Binebai quoted Lokpobiri as stating that the scope of the PAP was expanding and should no longer be run with its current budget which had remained the same for many years.

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths noted that the programme still has a lot to do to ensure continued stabilisation of the region.

The council said it discovered after an assessment of the programme that the dollar was exchanging for N120 when the PAP started, add ing that there were justifiable reasons for the government to consider strengthening the programme with additional funds.

The youths appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to see the need to make more funds available for the programme. The statement said: “We have done a careful assessment of the PAP and the massive achievements that the programme has recorded over the years.

“However, our assessment showed that the programme can no longer run effectively with its current budget because when it was conceived, the dollar was exchanged for N120.

“Today, this same programme is still being run with the same budgetary provision of N65 billion for a whole year. Currently, the dollar is exchanging for N1, 700 and the funding of the programme has remained stagnant while the needs of the Programme are expanding.”

