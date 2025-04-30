Ijaw Youths Hail DSS On Arms Seizure, UK Army Major’s Arrest

Share

The Ijaw Youths Network has commended the Department of State Services for the seizure of 57 AK 47s, other rifles and hundreds of ammunition in Delta State.

The IYN also said the arrest of a Delta Stateborn UK army Major and others in connection with the gun running reinforces public trust and confidence in the nation’s secret service and its commitment to national security.

The IYN Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, were reacting to troubling media reports about the arrest of a gun runner with 57 AK47 assault rifles by the DSS near Asaba, Delta State, last week in a statement yesterday.

They commended the Director General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Ajayi, and his men for combining proactiveness with astounding display of professionalism to prevent mindless bloodletting in Warri.

He said: “We hereby commend the Director General of the DSS, Adeola Ajayi and the operatives of the service whose alertness and painstaking investigation led to the arrest of the UK Army Major and the seizure of the arms and ammunition involved.

“What the DSS has forestalled is a vile attempt to foist a dangerous regime of inter-ethnic violence on Warri and its environs.

We hold the view that the agency deserves commendation as the magnitude of violence and destruction 57 AK47s in the wrong hands can cause is better imagined,” they said.

The IYN leadership urged the leadership of the DSS to ensure a holistic investigation of those behind the botched attempt to return Warri to the days of violence because of disenchantment over the INEC ward delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency.

