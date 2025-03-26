Share

The National President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, has warned that any Ijaw person who attends a purported meeting organized by those he described as “Enemies of the Ijaw nation” will be deregistered, with their names publicly listed as betrayers of the Ijaw cause.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a stakeholders’ meeting to assess ongoing developments in the Ijaw nation, Okaba also called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He warned that if the President chose Wike over the Ijaw people, there would be consequences.

He criticized Wike for making derogatory remarks about the Ijaw people, saying that while he had been forgiven, it was regrettable that a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would speak so carelessly.

“We have intelligence reports that some individuals are planning a meeting where they claim that after the death of Pa Edwin Clark, every other Ijaw man is a ‘cash-and-carry’ person. We will prove to them that Pa Clark left behind worthy successors.

“That meeting will not hold. Anyone who attends will be deregistered, and we will publish their names as enemies of the Ijaw nation,” Okaba declared.

He acknowledged that Wike had attempted to apologize but suggested that his controversial statements might have been made under the influence of alcohol or “some dirty spirits.”

However, he maintained that Wike’s words were an insult to the Ijaw nation and a disgrace to the country.

“For us, it is a slap on the face of the Ijaw nation—very demeaning and disgraceful. A minister should not make such statements, but we believe he feels emboldened by the support he enjoys from the President.

“If President Tinubu chooses Wike over the Ijaw people, there will be consequences. Our commitment to the Nigerian project will not remain as strong as it is. We have suffered injustices in this country from pre-colonial times, and they keep increasing daily.”

Okaba also accused some Ijaw politicians of supporting Wike, pointing out that many of the lawmakers who signed the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara were Ijaw people.

“We are not at war with any ethnic group in Nigeria. We are simply saying ‘no’ to injustice. This is not just about Rivers State; it is about a larger agenda of state capture ahead of 2027,” he said.

He warned Lawmakers who voted to endorse Governor Fubara’s suspension that they could also be removed just as easily.

“All allegations against Governor Fubara were false. The suspension notice he read was likely written for him by Wike to advance his agenda. The President should be regretting listening to bad counsel, which has dented his democratic credentials.

“We need a swift resolution to this crisis. It is in everyone’s best interest.”

Okaba assured that the Ijaw nation would respond appropriately but through civil means.

“We are not resorting to violence. We know that self-determination can be achieved without firing a single shot,” he stated.

He also appreciated Ijaw men and women, Niger Deltans, and the international community for their support in the ongoing Rivers political crisis.

Okaba emphasized that any move by President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State or suspend its governor under any pretext would be a serious assault on justice, democracy, and the people’s mandate.

He described the political marginalization of Ijaws in Rivers, who have been denied the governorship position for over 24 years, as a fundamental challenge to Nigeria’s constitutional framework.

In her keynote address, rights activist Annkio Briggs said that Ijaw forefathers like King Koko of Nembe, King Jaja of Opobo, and Isaac Adaka Boro foresaw the struggles of today.

She urged the present generation to uphold and build upon the legacy of their ancestors.

Briggs commended those who had stood by Rivers State since Governor Fubara’s swearing-in in 2023, describing their unity as a testament to true Ijaw solidarity.

She praised the late Edwin Clark for his leadership and condemned groups claiming to represent the Ijaw people while pursuing personal interests.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State appealed to President Tinubu to reconsider any move to declare a state of emergency in Rivers and instead set up a committee to mediate between the conflicting parties.

“The Rivers crisis can be resolved through dialogue. The Ijaw nation is not in conflict with the President or the Federal Government.

“I urge Mr. President and the National Assembly to immediately set up a committee of eminent personalities to restore peace and reinstate the duly elected government of Rivers State.

“This is a time for dialogue because the current situation is a lose-lose for the people of Rivers.

“However, let me be clear: the Ijaw nation is not at war with the Federal Government, nor do we have any dispute with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Diri urged the Ijaw people, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

“Our contributions—political, economic, and environmental—are undeniable. We should continue to advocate for justice, fairness, and inclusivity within a united Nigeria.

“While we embrace peace, no one should mistake our non-violent approach for weakness.

“We are a people of indomitable spirit, forged by history and rich in courage. We will defend our collective dignity against any form of denigration,” he declared.

Diri called on all Ijaw people to remain united, avoid manipulation, and focus on long-term goals rather than short-term interests.

