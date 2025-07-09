Ijaw In US Honours Ogbuku With Award

The Ijaw National Congress of the Americas (INC-A) has honored the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, with an award of Champion of Economic Empowerment.

The INC-A presented the award to Ogbuku in Houston Texas, USA, as part of its three-day second Ijaw Global Convention with a theme: “Effective Leadership in Ijaw Nation”.

A former President Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Engineer Udengs Eradiri, who received the award on Monday at Houston on behalf of Ogbuku, said the NDDC Boss was particularly honored for his strides in entrepreneurship and local economic growth.

Eradiri said the award was a testament of Ogbuku’s exceptional leadership style and his commitment to the deployment of the NDDC resources in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in the region.

He said the award would motivate Ogbuku to keep rolling out people-oriented projects and empowerment programmes designed to enhance the economy of the region and lift many people out of poverty.

He said the Mayor of Houston, John Whitmire, used the occasion to proclaim July 5 every year as the Ijaw Convention Day.

He said the Mayor described the Ijaw people living in the US as “a vibrant and growing segment of the Nigerian-American disaspora, contributing significantly to business, education, energy, healthcare, culture, and civic life – particularly in the Greater Houston area.”

Eradiri further said that the Ijaw Cultural Centre, Houston was launched at the event adding that when completed, the centre would act as a meeting point for all Ijaws in the diaspora and provide research materials to scholars on matters concerning the Ijaw people.

He said: “The NDDC Managing Director will also seek opportunities to collaborate with international organisations including the Ijaws in diaspora to ensure the growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

“The event also launched the Ijaw cultural center Houston United States to preserve the Ijaw heritage. It will be a meeting point for all Ijaws in the USA and it will enhance research of international scholars on Ijaw matters”.

“I will also appeal to Ogbuku to help in the development of the Ijaw cultural centre. The city of Houston also declared 5th of July Ijaw Day which the mayor made the proclamation and issued a certificate to that effect.”