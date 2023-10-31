Ijaw Group Warns Political Actors Against Impeachment Of Fubura

The Ijaw Nation Development Group, (INDG) on Tuesday, warned political actors involved in the alleged impeachment moves of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara that the plot can instigate crisis and jeopardize security and development in the state.

The group warning is coming barely 24 hours after the arson attack and destruction of public assets at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

According to the INDG, aside from the threat to the peace and security of the state following the Sunday night attack, the people of the Niger Delta region are worried that Fubara, who has spent only five months in office has become a target of a political coup.

Speaking on behalf of the group, President of the INDG, Prof. Prosper Ayawei, called on the stakeholders, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to exercise restraint and settle any existing disagreement without throwing the state into chaos.

The group said, “Rivers State which had become a good example of where democracy works with exemplary infrastructural projects under former Gov. Wike should not be upturned into festering sore of violent clashes due to ego and greed.

“We are shocked that the political actors are out to destroy the achievements recorded in Rivers State. We, therefore, call for caution and amicable settlement of issues that might have ignited the crisis.

“We urge the stakeholders in Rivers State to stand firm behind Gov. Fubara against any anti-democratic forces and peaceful settlement.”

The group also call on the Speaker and leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly to rescind their decision to suspend the Majority Leader, Hon. Edison Ehie, and notice of impeachment to Fubara, warning that the Ijaw nation is watching the developments in Rivers and would not resist to protect the mandate handed to the Governor, who is an Ijaw man.