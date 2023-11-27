Ijaw Group Urges Wike To Make Peace With Fubara

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide, has called the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to make peace with Governor Siminialayi Fubara, for the sake of peace and development of the state.

The INC who made the call in a statement issued by its President, Prof Benjamin Okaba expressed displeasure about the political crisis in the state, saying it would always stand on the side of truth and good governance.

The group, however, commended the people of Rivers State for standing against the purported planned impeachment of Fubara and urged Wike not to disrupt the current administration in the state.

The statement read, “We urgently call on all political players in Rivers State to play their duty to their constituents and forthwith cease from any further acts capable of slurring the sanctity of the office, institution, and person of the governor of all Rivers people.

“We specifically appeal to Chief Nyesom Wike to retrace his steps from a stoking division of any sort against the government of the day under the guise of protecting his ‘structure’.

“The political structure to which he refers should not be rolled up with the structure of the government of Governor Fubara as one entity under anyone’s thumb.

“On our part, the Ijaw National Congress worldwide, at all levels and organs across Ijawland and the diaspora should be alive to the sacred responsibility of watching over and protecting the interests of our people anywhere and anytime.”

The group also commended President Bola Tinubu and an elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clarke and some other eminent Nigerians for their intervention in the crisis.

The group called on the people of the state to remain vigilant, steadfast and continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and in Rivers State and the Niger Delta as a whole