Ijaw Group Knocks Prosperity Administration For Backlashing Sylva

The Ijaw Renaissance Movement (IRM) has knocked the Prosperity Administration for wasting billions of the state’s money to sponsor a campaign of calumny against the former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

The group in a statement signed on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Monovie Paul, said the pattern and style of the campaign were designed to create bad blood between Sylva and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as other key officials of the Presidency.

He said the latest of such propaganda was their attempt to attribute an article written by a scholar, John Idumange, against the economic policies of President Tinubu to Sylva.

According to the statement made available to journalists in Yenagoa, it read that “After the Bayelsa State Governorship Election knowing that Sylva, who is the candidate of the APC, has a good case at the tribunal against Governor Douye Diri, they have started again to see whether they can truncate the relationship between Sylva and President Tinubu.

Paul stated that such desperation had collapsed like a pack of cards noting that Sylva had never at any time criticised any aspect of Tinubu’s economic policies.

He called on Diri to stop wasting Bayelsa resources and allow justice to take its course adding that deploying the state funds under any guise to disrupt justice would not work.

“John Idumange, who is neither a member of the APC nor a Spokesperson to Sylva, acting on his own in 2023, wrote a piece against the economic policies of Tinubu. But just recently, Douye Diri and his cohorts rehashed the same article and attributed it to Sylva.

“Such mischievous act has an underlining sinister motive of creating non-existing enmity between Sylva and the Presidency. It is orchestrated out of desperation by Diri to curry presidential favour and subtly seek support to maneuver justice”.

“In any case, who did Diri work for during the election? It is on record that Diri and his bunch of prosperity politicians did not support a Southern Presidency. He was among the southern governors, who even betrayed a Southern presidential aspirant in his party, who was then the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“Governor Diri wanted another northerner in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to take over power after former President Muhammadu Buhari. Even when Wike and his group of integrity governors in the PDP resisted another northern presidency, Diri was bankrolling Atiku to take over power.

“Sylva galvanized and mobilised the people of the state to vote for Tinubu. Despite all the efforts of Diri to truncate Tinubu’s victory, our president still won the poll. Now the same Diri is trying to cut a deal with the same presidency he never supported. We have it on good authority that Diri is among the governors still supporting Atiku ahead of the 2027 election”. The statement explained.