Ijaw Group Faults Suspension Of Rivers Appointees

Following the suspension of political appointees, boards of statutory commissions and boards in Rivers State by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Secretary-General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Maobuoye Nangi-Obu, has faulted the move.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nangi-Obu said the sole administrator is executing a premeditated plan to dismantle democratic governance in the state.

Nangi-Obu also described the move as a full-blown military dictatorship and an alleged effort to enable the unchecked looting of state resources.

He alleged that the suspension of key government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Board Members, and Special Advisers, was orchestrated by politicians to maintain control over Rivers State.

He further warned that the action could plunge the state into a political crisis, stressing that sidelining legitimate government officials would create instability and disaffection among the people.

The IYC Secretary-General called on Rivers residents to resist what he termed an “abuse of power” and demanded an immediate reversal of the suspension.

“The latest announcement by the Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, suspending statutory commissions and boards with clear tenures in Rivers State is an affront on the rights of Rivers people and nothing short of a full-blown military dictatorship in action.

“This reckless move, executed under the guise of presidential authority, is a desperate attempt to remove all possible checks and balances to facilitate the looting of Rivers State’s resources.

“The people of Rivers State will not be deceived—this is not about governance; it is about consolidating power to continue the reckless looting of the state’s treasury.

“We demand an immediate reversal of this illegal suspension and a return to democratic governance. Rivers State must not be turned into the personal estate of a single individual and his cronies,” he concluded.

