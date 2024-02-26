New Telegraph

February 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ijaw group counsels…

Ijaw group counsels Tinubu on food crisis, unemployment

  • 4 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), has advised President Bola Tinubu to lift ban on employment by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and combat insecurity as part of the channels to fight hunger and poverty in the country. The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja therefore urged Tinubu to step up the fight against insecurity nationwide.

He said INC had keenly observed the rising cost of food items in the country and the efforts being made by the Federal Government the address it. “It is the strong belief of the INC that lamenting food insecurity in isolation of the general insecurity in the nation amounts to dealing with the symptoms and leaving out the fundamental problem of general insecurity. “That there is hunger and deepening economic hardship in Nigeria is an incontrovertible and socially menacing fact nationwide.”

Read Previous

Smartphone penetration in Nigeria to hit 60% by 2025
Read Next

Gas: Consumers groan over high price, low import