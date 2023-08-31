Ijaw Group Asks Tinubu To Disregard Alleged Campaign Of Calumny Against Tompolo

…says TSL’s achievement in curbing oil theft can’t be contradicted

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN), has accused some persons and groups of sponsoring what it described as a campaign of calumny, against High Chief Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo, over the pipeline security contract awarded to his firm, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSL) by the Federal Government in 2022.

The pan-Ijaw group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and its Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor on Thursday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard the call for a review of the tripartite contract and all attacks alleged to be sponsored by an ex-militant-leader from Ondo State since TSL has been delivering on its mandate of stemming crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

According to IYN, there was incontrovertible evidence that the achievement of Tantita Security Services Limited in curbing oil theft since its engagement by the Federal Government, could not be contradicted, as the firm has been offering the desperately needed solutions to crude oil theft responsible for drowning the nation’s economy through huge “existential economic crisis of mind-boggling proportion executed by a lethal criminal gang.”

Making reference to the pass marks given to TSL by the NNPC GMD, Kele Kyari that the massive result the firm has yielded was not comparable in monetary terms with the contract sum, the group noted that besides the destruction of thousands of illegal refineries in the region and arrest of massive vessels involved in siphoning crude oil in the Niger Delta, the firm has discovered 295 illegal connections to NNPC pipelines; many of which have been in sabotage operations for years.

The statement partly reads: “We have watched with shock the sponsored campaign of calumny by a group of frustrated individuals against the person of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (TOMPOLO) over the pipeline security contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

“As an organization whose membership spreads across the clans of the Ijaw nation, we had taken the decision to ignore the indirect attacks on the Presidency and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited over the engagement of Tantita to stem the alarming theft of the nation’s crude resources in 2022.

“However, our investigation has shown that those calling on the President to initiate a review of the tripartite security contract are disgruntled elements in the corridors of power who are driven by mischief and a wild attempt to put an unfair scar on the face of history.

“Perhaps, only those who are behind this pitiable campaign of calumny and the incendiary narrative against Tantita Security Services Limited will opt to embrace a selective amnesia to forget the dire state of the nation’s oil economy and the desperate move by the Federal Government to salvage a bad situation.”

The Ijaw group recalled that the oil pipeline protection contract was earlier awarded to an Edo indigene, noting that no son of the Niger Delta wrote to the President to cancel the deal because it was awarded to ‘one man.’

“We are baffled that these men who are trivializing the security of the nation’s pipeline forgot to raise hell that the pipeline security contract was given to a single company. It is important to reiterate as stated by proponents of the democratization of pipeline security contract that the contract erstwhile executed by the former company was split into three and a part of it was awarded to TSL.

“Curiously, the ex-militant commander who paid a hack writer in government to embark on a smear campaign against Tompolo opted to be silent about the other firms executing the same contract of securing the nation’s pipelines.”