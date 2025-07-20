Ijaw Demand Creation Of Toru-Ebe State

The Arogbo-Ijaw ethnic group in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State has called for the creation of Toru-Ebe State from parts of Ondo, Edo, and Delta States, citing decades of marginalisation and denial of self-determination.

The demand was presented during the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, held in Akure.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaw community, Francis Williams described the call as a response to persistent injustice, ethnic fragmentation, and political exclusion of the Ijaw people across the three states.

“Our demand is rooted in the complete lack of fairness, justice, and equity. We are an indigenous people with over 8,000 years of uninterrupted history in the Niger Delta, yet we have been balkanised, marginalised, and rendered politically vulnerable,” Williams said.

He explained that colonial-era boundary decisions split the Ijaw people between the Eastern and Western Regions, creating a situation in which they became permanent minorities in multiple states.

Williams cited various national conventions from Patani in 1991 to Kaiama in 1993 where similar demands were raised but ignored. He also referenced international frameworks such as the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, arguing that the Ijaw are entitled to control their land, resources, culture, and governance.

“We are invoking global declarations to which Nigeria is a signatory. The Ijaw people deserve a state of their own, not just as a political adjustment, but as a recognition of their right to self-determination,” he stated.

The group also referenced Nigerian nationalists like Chief Rotimi Williams and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who warned against dividing ethnic nationalities and creating minority enclaves.

“It is immoral to split one ethnic group into two,” Chief Williams once said, while Dr. Azikiwe stressed the importance of ethnic cohesion within states for true self-rule.

Although the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996 offered some relief, the Arogbo-Ijaws said their counterparts on the western flank remain politically stranded.

As the constitutional review continues, the delegation urged the National Assembly to correct historical wrongs and support the creation of Toru-Ebe State.

“Our heroes past are on the same page with us,” Chief Williams concluded. “We rest our case and pray for justice.”