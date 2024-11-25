Ijaw Congress Hails Bills To Create Poly, Nursing School In Delta

Share

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has hailed the representative of Delta South in the Senate Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for sponsoring bills seeking to establish a School of Nursing at Patani in Patani Local Government Area and a Polytechnic at Bomadi in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State respectively.

The body urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the House of Representatives SpeakerTajudeen Abbas to expedite action on the bills through a quality legislative process.

President-General Benjamin Okaba said Ijaw home and abroad was thrilled at the prospects of having such higher institutions located in their communities.

The group praised Thomas for sponsoring the bills. He said: “The INC is aware of two critical bills currently before the Senate.

“Nearly all other ethnic groups within the state have benefited from these institutions, with some ethnic nationalities enjoying the presence of multiple federal and state institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, nursing schools, and specialized medical schools.

“In contrast, the Ijaw areas have been systematically overlooked. “Regrettably, this marginalization persisted despite the fact that Ijaw representatives have served in parliament for extended periods, some for over two decades.”

