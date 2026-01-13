New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ijaw Congress Fixes…

Ijaw Congress Fixes Election For March 7

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) election has been scheduled for March 7. The sale of forms was expected to have started yesterday with the National Electoral Committee inaugurated at the weekend in Yenagoa.

The electoral committee is headed by Justice F.F. Tabai. A test run of the e-Voting System to be used for the INC national delegate election will take place on March 3 and 4.

The electoral body pledged its commitment to transparency and fairness in conducting the election. It said: “We urge all members to engage actively and uphold our values of unity and integrity.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Families, Schools Key To Tackling Nigeria’s Insecurity – Senegalese Islamic Scholar
Read Next

2027: NSA To Decide Date For Kano Gov’s Defection To APC