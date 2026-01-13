Ijaw Congress Fixes Election For March 7

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) election has been scheduled for March 7. The sale of forms was expected to have started yesterday with the National Electoral Committee inaugurated at the weekend in Yenagoa.

The electoral committee is headed by Justice F.F. Tabai. A test run of the e-Voting System to be used for the INC national delegate election will take place on March 3 and 4.

The electoral body pledged its commitment to transparency and fairness in conducting the election. It said: “We urge all members to engage actively and uphold our values of unity and integrity.”