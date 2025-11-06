Ijamilusi Hails Springsoca Football Academy’s Future Starz Championship

Super Falcons’ star, Folashade Ijamilusi, has hailed the organisers of the maiden Future Starz Championship, Springsoca Football Academy, for investing more in the youth in the same way as they did when she was discovered on the street while growing up.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations’ winner, who was at the event to present medals and trophies to the winners, said Springsoca Academy has always been there to help the youths. “This tournament is a great idea, something to start with,” she said.

“I am really grateful to Springsoca, they come together to encourage the young girls and boys. Just like me, I came out of there. So it’s something good that it can come out again to help the students in private schools.”

The Future Starz Championship (Private Schools Invitational Tournament) lived up to its billing as a thrilling showcase of young football talent and s p o r t s m a n s h i p among Lagos private schools.

In his remarks, the Director of academy, Dapo Emmanuel, stated that the target of the championship was to take football to the private schools, as they have been doing with the grassroots tournaments that they have been organising in the past.

According to him, the one-day championship saw six schools comprising the junior and senior secondary schools taking part in the boys’ category, while just two schools took part in the girls’ category.