Ijamilusi Fires Falcons To 4-1 Win Against Algeria With Stunning Hat-Trick

Former junior international, Folashade Ijamilusi, produced a stunning hat-trick as Super Falcons defeated their Algerian opponents 4-1 in their second international friendly game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos yesterday.

Although the Algerians, who lost the first match played in Ikenne on Saturday, started brightly yesterday Ijamilusi opened the scoring for Nigeria after just 12 minutes, scoring from a corner-kick, and doubled the lead nine minutes later after latching onto a second ball following Blessing Ilivieda’s effort that cannoned off the crossbar.

The North Africans had the opportunity to reduce the tally 8n the 39th minute but Lina Boussaha missed from the spot. Yet, two minutes later, they could have scored with a powerful shot by Laura Muller but goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu saved.

However, Ouassila Alouache ghosted past the Nigerian defence in the 43rd minute, to slot past Unachukwu for the Algerians’ only goal of the two-match tour.

Determined to retain their two-goal lead, the Super Falcons, who won the first encounter 2-0 with a brace from Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, increased the pressure on their visitors, and Gift Monday netted the third with a powerful header in added time of the first period.

