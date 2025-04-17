IITA To Establish Farm Centre In Bayelsa

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) located in Ibadan, Oyo State, has disclosed plans to set up a subnational centre in Bayelsa State through partnership with the state government.

The Deputy DirectorGeneral of the institute, Dr. Kenton Dashell, stated this during a meeting with the Bayelsa governor, Senator Douye Diri, who visited the expansive farming complex in Ibadan.

Dashell, in a presentation, explained that IITA was established in 1967 and that it is a research centre that focuses on generating agricultural innovations that address the challenge of food insecurity and the impact of climate change on agricultural produce in tropical Africa.

“We are here in Nigeria, which is our home. After Oyo State, Bayelsa should be number two to us. “We are willing to come to Bayelsa and in partnership with the state government help to develop the youths that are interested in agriculture,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Diri expressed delight about IITA’s interest in Bayelsa and assured that the government would partner the international institute to set up a centre in the state.