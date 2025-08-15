IITA Targets Female Yam Farmers For Transformative Outreach Programme

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA– CGIAR) has reinforced its commitment to improving livelihoods across sub-Saharan Africa through a transformative outreach program targeting female yam farmers in south-west Nigeria.

Organized in collaboration with Radio IITA and the IITA Yam Breeding Program, the initiative was celebrated for its practical, hands-on approach to knowledge transfer and its strong emphasis on value addition. The program is designed to empower women to become leading seed yam producers, thereby boosting food security and enhancing household income.

The event brought together a vibrant community of women farmers, highlighting the critical role women play in agricultural development. In her welcome remarks, IITA Head of Communication, Katherine Lopez, applauded the dedication of the participating women, describing them as “the backbone of our communities, tirelessly nurturing their homes and fields.”

Lopez affirmed IITA-CGIAR’s ongoing commitment to supporting women farmers and fostering inclusive growth in the agricultural sector. She emphasized that the Institute’s innovations, when applied at the grassroots level, have the power to shape policies, transform production systems, and improve lives across the continent.

“This initiative reflects how our Social Science and Agribusiness efforts are reaching communities directly, where science meets people and creates lasting impact,” Lopez stated. The outreach aligns with IITA’s broader vision to bridge the gap between cutting-edge agricultural research and real-world application, particularly for women and youth who remain underrepresented in agribusiness leadership.