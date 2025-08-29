IITA Highlights Importance Of Youth Participation In Agric Sector

The Director General of IITA– CGIAR, Dr. Simeon Ehui, has highlighted the vital role of youth in shaping the future of agriculture and ensuring global food security.

According to him, young people are essential for driving the adoption of innovative and sustainable farming practices that enhance productivity while protecting the environment. Speaking on his behalf at the recent International Youth Day celebration in Ibadan, Oyo state, Dr. Tahirou Abdoulaye, Deputy Director-General for Partnerships for Delivery, explained that the event,organized by IITA’s Youth in Agribusiness Unit (IYA),carried the theme “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”

He noted that IITA established the IYA over a decade ago to acknowledge and support the critical contribution of youth to sustainable agriculture and long-term food security. He emphasized that IITA, as a research and development organization, recognized early on the importance of empowering young people to scale its technologies and share innovations globally.

By doing so, youth are positioned to play a key role in advancing several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including eradicating poverty, ending hunger, promoting decent employment and economic growth, and addressing climate change.

This understanding led to the evolution of IITA’s youth initiative into a broader movement. He stressed the need to inspire more young people across Africa to see agriculture as a viable and sustainable career path. He also expressed pride in the accomplishments of the Youth in Agribusiness Unit, which has supported the establishment of thousands of youth-led agribusinesses and helped generate employment for young people.

He said that youths were essential drivers of the SDGs and agricultural transformation, warning that the future of agriculture would be at risk without their active involvement. Adetola Adenmosun, the Partnership and Stakeholder Engagement Manager at IITA’s Youth in Agribusiness Unit (IYA), emphasized that International Youth Day serves as both a celebration and a reminder to young people of their critical role in driving positive change within their communities.