IITA Celebrates Nigerian Scientist Awarded 2025 Africa Food Prize

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has celebrated Nigerian scientist, Dr Mercy Elohor Diebiru-Ojo, who has been awarded the 2025 Africa Food Prize for her pioneering use of SemiAutotrophic Hydroponics (SAH) in the large-scale multiplication of cassava and yam seedlings.

The prize, widely regarded as Africa’s highest honour for agricultural innovation, was announced earlier this month at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal, where Dr. Diebiru-Ojo was recognized alongside Professor Mary Abukutsa-Onyango of Kenya. Together, they will share the $100,000 cash award attached to the prize. Dr Diebiru-Ojo’s breakthrough with SAH technology has transformed how cassava and yam are propagated.

The method allows for rapid production of clean, vigorous, and disease-free seedlings across all varieties, addressing long-standing bottlenecks in Africa’s root and tuber seed systems. At a press briefing in Abuja, IITA’s Director General, Dr Simeon Ehui, described the recognition as a milestone in the continent’s agricultural development. “This is a proud day for IITA and a defining moment for African agriculture.

We are here to honour Dr. Mercy Elohor Diebiru-Ojo, an IITA–CGIAR scientist whose innovation is revolutionizing the delivery of high-quality planting materials to farmers,” he said. He further noted that Dr. Diebiru-Ojo was instrumental in advancing SAH node culture for cassava and yam, two crops central to Africa’s food security.

By offering a clean, nursery-based system, SAH accelerates multiplication, reduces field risks, and strengthens seed systems from production to distribution. Dr Ehui also commended her scientific excellence and entrepreneurial vision, highlighting her contributions to early-generation seed enterprises and partnerships designed to make improved planting materials both affordable and widely available.

In her response, Dr Diebiru-Ojo expressed gratitude to IITA, CGIAR, the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), and other partners who supported her research journey, emphasizing that the achievement was a shared success for African agriculture. Explaining how the technology works, Dr Mercy Elohor Diebiru-Ojo noted that cassava was the first crop to which the Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponics (SAH) system was applied before it was later extended to yam.