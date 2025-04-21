IIM Explores Growing Significance Of Data Integrity, Induct Members

Share

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Australia has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing thought leadership, regulatory awareness, and excellence in data governance amid the accelerating pace of digital transformation.

At its 2025 Annual Conference and Induction & Investiture Ceremony, held recently at Mantra on Queen, Brisbane, participants gathered to examine the emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the future of data governance.

The hybrid event, themed “Navigating Data Integrity and Compliance in the Australian Digital Landscape,” brought together distinguished professionals, industry leaders, inductees, and guests from both public and private sectors.

The conference commenced with a welcome address by IIM International President, Ambassador (Dr.) Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole, CCDOA, FIIM, who underscored the increasing importance of data integrity and compliance in a world shaped by rapid technological evolution and mounting regulatory expectations.

One of the key highlights of the day was a keynote address by Ms. Kate Carruthers (FGIA, MAICD), Director of Info Sphere Education Pty Ltd, Sydney.

Her presentation, titled “The New Rules of Data: Compliance, Conflict, and Competitive Advantage,” provided an insightful analysis of the shifting regulatory landscape both in Australia and globally.

Ms. Carruthers explored key developments including the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act (December 2024), the Cyber Security Act 2024, and newly updated standards affecting critical infrastructure and financial institutions.

Highlighting the rising importance of integrated federal legislation, mandatory ransomware incident reporting, and enhanced protections for vulnerable communities such as children and victims of doxing, Ms. Carruthers stressed the need for organizations to embed data integrity, trust, and transparency as foundational principles within their operational frameworks.

The event also marked the formal induction of new members into the IIM Australia professional community, welcoming individuals across various membership categories including Honorary Fellow, Professional Fellow, and Associate Member.

The investiture ceremony recognized the honorees for their outstanding contributions to the field of information management and their ongoing commitment to advancing industry best practices.

With discussions centered on fostering resilience, compliance, and innovation in an evolving digital landscape, the 2025 IIM Australia Annual Conference once again highlighted the institute’s role as a leading advocate for professional excellence and responsible data stewardship.

Share