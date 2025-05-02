IIM Africa Sets For Global Convention, Induction Ceremony

Share

Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa has announced its upcoming global convention, investiture, Induction and awards.

The event which is set to take place at University of Lagos, (Unilag) from May 12 to 17, would be attended by thought leaders, professionals, policymakers, and innovators across the public and private sectors.

Themed ‘Empowering Data Governance and Cybersecurity for Nigeria’s Digital Future’, the event seeks to address the need for robust data governance frameworks and cybersecurity resilience.

With the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) and increasing reliance on digital infrastructure across every sector, 2025 convention serves as a call to action for government bodies, private corporations, academia, civil society, and development partners to collaborate in safeguarding the nation’s digital transformation journey.

Founder and International President, IIM Africa, Oyedokun Oyewole, said, “Our goal is to equip individuals and institutions with the knowledge, skills, and strategic direction necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape while maintaining trust, transparency, and compliance.

According to him, the six-day event will feature; Keynote Addresses from global experts in Data Protection, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies, panel Discussions involving leading executives from government, industry, academia, and civil society.

It would also include digital Transformation and Data Protection Workshops/Masterclasses focused on Data Governance, Privacy, AI Ethics, and Regulatory Compliance, Induction and Investiture Ceremonies, Exhibition and Networking Opportunities and the 2025 IIM Awards Ceremony, celebrating excellence and innovation in the information management ecosystem.

The convention would offers a unique platform to bridge gaps between policy and implementation, promote data protection awareness and digital ethics, inspire the next generation of data professionals, recognise leadership and commitment to information governance, cybersecurity, and digital innovation.

Share