I’II Personally Oversee Maintenance Of Rehabilitated ICC – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said he won’t allow politicians- turned -contractors handle the management and maintenance of the rehabilitated International Conference Centre ( ICC) Abuja, but will directly be involved.

Wike, who inspected the final stage of work on the centre and Gishiri Bridge and roads, disclosed that he would not tolerate any arrangements that are capable of compromising the standard that has been restored to ICC.

The Minister also disclosed that President Tinubu has given his nod to personally commission the ICC and nine other projects as a mark of honour for his second anniversary.

Wike stated that, “ I will directly supervise it. We will have an agreement with Julius Berger for the maintenance of the place, and we will pay them. So this time around, it’s not going to be as you hand it over to politicians, and they do whatever they want to do.

“This time around, it is under my supervision, and will be managed and maintained by Julius Berger.”

The Minister also disclosed that his office has reduced the numbers of projects to be commissioned to 17 instead of 19.

He noted that while the President has approved to give out his time for 10 projects commissioning, both the Vice President, Senate President and other key leaders shall also take turns in the events.

Wike said, “We want to thank the President. It is not easy for him to give us 10 good days, 10 good days, that he will be around to commission the projects. The Vice President takes three good days, the Senate President takes two good days, and the Speaker takes two good days.

“So, we are happy. We are very happy that the people of Abuja are happy. You can see the joy of the children, and they are all feeling the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

