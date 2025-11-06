IIF Launches New Blueprint To Unlock Nigeria’s Multi-Trillion-Dollar Impact Economy

A new comprehensive report aimed at unlocking investments in Nigeria’s critical social and environmental sectors has been launched in Lagos.

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) unveiled the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report at its 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing, presenting what experts describe as a vital, data-driven blueprint for the future of the country’s impact economy.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the ecosystem’s structure, trends, and opportunities, expanding on the baseline study first conducted in 2019.

The CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, Etemore Glover, emphasized the importance of the report, stating:

“The launch of the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report is a critical piece of work that provides evidence-based data and key market information for policymakers, DFIs, and investors. This data will help guide capital to where it is needed most, translating availability into impact-aligned growth and a more resilient investment ecosystem.”

The report’s release forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen and scale Nigeria’s impact economy by transforming ideas into actionable, data-informed strategies. It serves as a tool for de-risking investments and directing capital towards high-impact sectors, linking Nigeria’s economic momentum with the global pool of impact-focused capital, estimated at $98 trillion in assets under management.

The findings are expected to shape policy reforms and inspire innovative finance models capable of attracting patient, catalytic capital for scalable and sustainable development nationwide.

The two-day event, themed “Strengthening and Scaling the Nigeria Impact Economy,” was held at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, and convened key stakeholders across Nigeria’s impact investment landscape.

Glover reiterated:

The convening served as a major catalyst for action, yielding tangible outcomes across capital mobilization, regulatory reform, and pipeline development.

Discussions also generated recommendations for innovative and blended finance mechanisms, seen as essential for mobilizing patient, catalytic capital at scale. Dedicated deal rooms directly connected investment-ready SMEs with investors, while focused panel sessions explored policy reforms and innovative finance models for unlocking impact capital.

Significant attention was given to advancing high-potential sectors such as Climate and Sustainability and the Creative Economy.

Speakers highlighted that aligning commercial gains with measurable social and environmental impact is crucial to tapping into the estimated $98 trillion global pool of impact investment capital.

The event culminated in an Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, celebrating impactful businesses and investors, including the presentation of the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Impact.

Glover concluded:

“The 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing is much more than a conference, it is the engine powering Nigeria’s inclusive growth and sustainable development. We are resolute in strengthening and scaling the Nigerian impact economy to deliver measurable social and environmental value alongside financial returns, ultimately building a better future for all Nigerians.”

The convening ended with a renewed commitment from policymakers and industry players to embed impact investing principles into national development strategies, aiming to transform Nigeria’s economic narrative into one measured by tangible, people-centered results.