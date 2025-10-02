IIF Launches Decade-Long Gender Equity, Social Inclusion Roadmap

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has launched a groundbreaking Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap for 2025 to 2035.

The decade-long blueprint was unveiled at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit held at the Civic Centre in Lagos, themed “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development.” The launch also introduced the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign to drive action towards the roadmap’s ambitious goals.

Developed in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, the GESI Roadmap aims to embed inclusive investment practices within Nigeria’s economy.

The roadmap sets clear targets, including mobilising $8 billion in cumulative gender-inclusive capital over ten years, launching 40 inclusive financial products for women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), achieving 90 percent integration of GESI principles by General Partners, mobilising $1.5 billion in domestic capital pools, and enacting 20 new policy and regulatory instruments.

Speaking at the event, CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, Etemore Glover, said:

“This GESI Roadmap is not just a plan; it’s a blueprint for a significant shift in Nigeria’s economy. The scale of the targets underscores our profound commitment to a future where no one is left behind. This moment sets a powerful, decade-long course to democratise capital and transform our investment landscape for women, youth, and PwDs.”

By signing the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035, stakeholders pledge to mobilise inclusive capital at scale, introduce GESI principles into investment decisions and policies, strengthen institutional capacity, and deliver measurable outcomes that empower women, youth, and PwDs.

Ibukun Awosika, Chair of GSG Nigeria Partner and Vice Chair of GSG Impact, described the campaign as a shift from aspiration to accountability. She said the roadmap demands that stakeholders embed GESI principles into every investment decision and policy to close gaps, unlock Nigeria’s full economic potential, and ensure equitable and transformative growth.

Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, in her keynote address, emphasised the need for intentional action.

“Progress is strategic, not accidental, which is why the GESI Roadmap is a critical blueprint for Nigeria’s future. It’s a vital framework for dismantling financial barriers, empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities, and unlocking the nation’s full economic potential,” she stated.

The summit featured goodwill remarks, panel discussions, fireside chats, and a dedicated deal room that connected investment-ready, women-led and women-owned businesses with capital providers, including impact investors, fund managers, and development finance institutions.

The roadmap was developed with the support of PwC Nigeria, GIZ, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the Ministry of Youth Development, and the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund, funded by UK International Development.