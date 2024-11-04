IIF, Kuramo Capital Lure PFAs To Wholesale Impact Investment Fund

Share

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), in collaboration with Kuramo Capital Management, on Tuesday introduced the Wholesale Impact Investment Fund (WIIF) to Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) alongside other pension stakeholders and regulator.

Mr Afolabi Oladele, Chairman of IIF, said this at a roundtable for PFA investors on the Nigerian WIIF in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the WIIF aims to address the critical financing gap faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The fund is an initiative designed to critalise thriving impact investment ecosystem in Nigeria and drive long-term economic growth, job creation, and significant social impact.

Aligned with Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021 to 2025, WIIF provides PFAs with a unique opportunity to invest in an asset class that not only offers attractive financial returns, but also aligns with Nigeria’s broader development priorities.

Oladele said that the Federal Government and the National Advisory Board of Impact In – vestment (NABII) planned to establish one billion Naira fund to boost the WIIF. He also said that the Federal Government had committed 50 million dollars out of the 100 million dollars raised as the first tranche of the Nigerian WIIF.

According to him, the government will ultimately invest up to 70 per cent while the private sector to contribute 30 per cent.

