IIF Inaugurates New Blueprint To Unlock Nigeria’s Investment Economy

A new comprehensive report designed to unlock investment into Nigeria’s critical social and environmental sectors has been launched in Lagos.

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) unveiled the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report at its 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing, providing what leaders are calling an essential, data-driven blueprint for the market’s future.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the ecosystem’s structure, trends, and opportunities, building upon a previous baseline established in 2019.

The CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, Etemore Glover, emphasised the report’s critical role, stating, “The launch of the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report is a critical piece of the work that provides evidence-based data and critical market information for policymakers, DFIs, and investors.

“This data will assist in guiding capital to where it is needed most, translating availability into impact-aligned growth and a more resilient investment ecosystem.”