IIF: Global Debt Hit $304.9trn In Q1’23

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a financial services trade group, said on Wednesday global debt rose by $8.3 trillion in the first three months of this year compared to the end of 2022 to $304.9 trillion, the highest since the first quarter of last year and second-highest quarterly reading ever.

“Global debt is now $45 trillion higher than its pre-pandemic level and is expected to continue increasing rapidly,” said the IIF in its quarterly Global Debt Monitor. After peaking near 360 per cent in 2021 the debt-to-output ratio has stabilized around 335 per cent, above pre-pandemic levels.

Aging populations and rising healthcare costs continue to put spending pressure on governments, while “heightened geopolitical tensions are also expected to drive further increases in national defense spending over the medium term,” wrote IIF researchers.

The report partly focused on the effects of last year’s rapid rise in rates in some bank balance sheets. “Although recent bank failures appear more idiosyncratic than systemic,” the report said, “fear of contagion has prompted significant deposit withdrawals from U.S. regional banks.”

The IIF expressed concern that tighter lending practices among smaller banks would hurt some businesses and households harder. “Given the central role of regional banks in credit intermediation in the U.S., worries about their liquidity positions could result in a sharp contraction in lending to some segments.”