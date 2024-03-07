IIF: Foreigners Sent $22.2BN Into EM Portfolios in February

Bets on lower interest rates in the United States, even with a cloudy outlook, were behind a fourth consecutive month of overall foreign net flows to emerging markets in February, Reuters reported the Institute of International Finance (IIF) as saying on Wednesday. The IIF banking trade group said non-residents sent about $22.2 billion into emerging market debt and equity portfolios last month, with China posting its largest inflow to equities since January 2023.

The overall figure compares with inflows of $35.9 billion in January and $14.5 billion in February of 2023. Positive flows returned to Chinese equities with a bang as $9.6 billion went to accounts, the most in over a year. Yet Chinese debt posted a $6.5 billion outflow, marking negative flows in eight of the previous 12 months. China’s blue-chip index touched a five year low in early February, enticing investors who bet that a stubborn property crisis and local government debt woes would pressure China’s leaders to come up with new economic policies.

Yet the market’s reception to Beijing’s economic road- map outlined this week at the National People’s Congress has been muted, as concern remains over the lack of policy details and future stimulus steps. The NPC runs through March 11. A resilient U.S. economy and job market, have relieved any pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. A month ago, traders were pricing in a Fed rate cut by the end of its meeting in early May, with that probability now down to 1-in-5 according to the CME FedWatch tool. A cut in mid-June is 70 per cent priced in, down from about 97 per cent a month ago.