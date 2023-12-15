IIF: Foreigners Invested $43.4BN in EM Portfolios in November

Emerging markets debt and stock portfolios drew in $43.4 billion from foreign investors in November, the largest net amount since January, even as China posted another month of net outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance(IIF) show.

According to Reuters, expectations of a peak in monetary policy tightening in de- veloped economies was seen as a sign rates will come down globally, feeding into the frenzy, with the November figure comparing to an outflow of $3.5 billion in October and inflows of $41.9 billion in November 2022.

“Emerging market local debt returns are gaining momentum, with the asset class poised for its best performance since 2019,” IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement. He added that the strong performance of EMs outside of China “is mainly explained by a more benign view on inflation across the market as well as the prospects of reduced rates in coming months.”

That view may have hit a hurdle, however, following Tuesday’s news that U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly edged back up in November. Traders now see May as the time when the Federal Reserve could begin to lower rates, with March having been favored as recently as last week.