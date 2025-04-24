IIA: Internal Audit Enhances Efficiency, Productivity, Profitability In Business

Share

Whether in the public service or in business, internal auditors facilitate the achievement of stated goals by assisting organisations to follow stipulated operational processes.

In addition, internal auditors enable organisations to identify the risks to the attainment of set goals and how to avoid them and also mitigate any at anytime.

These were the submissions of audit professionals at the unveiling of the 2025 Institute of Internal Auditors Nigeria Conference slated for September in Lagos recently.

In his opening speech at IIA’s Ikoyi office, Lagos, the association’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ambrose Enuma, said gone were the days when internal auditors would shun visibility and remain silent achievers.

Going forward, he said IIA would ensure that members are better valued because of the significance their roles, just as the Institute would provide sustained capacity building opportunities.

According to the CEO, “we are not just concerned with the financials, but do a lot more. We give assurance and support organisations to achieve their objectives. We also identify risks, do risk control and ensure compliance to procedure”.

He added that this year’s conference, with the theme: “ Living the Future: Fusing Tech and Ethics” would provide a unique capacity building opportunity which should not be missed by professionals and other stakeholders, especially internal auditors.

Also speaking at the unveiling, IIA’s President and Chairman, Mr Simon Jude Mmayie, stressed that internal auditors elevated the importance of doing things right.

Mmayie explained: “Both in the Public and Private sectors, what IIA stands for is providing an assurance to the board and providing insight and foresight that are advisory and consulting in nature.

“As internal auditors, we share your vision, identify what can aid it’s achievement, what can hinder it, and provide advice for enhanced value. To us, getting to the end doesn’t matter unless the right process is followed.”

A Director of the Institute, Mr Don Umeha, said: “The corporate world relies so much on us. That’s why we are increasing public awareness and members’ empowerment.

So, as we are having our yearly conference in September, we also have another one in May”. The September 2025 conference Chairperson, Mrs Bunmi Akinde, said the conference would enable all participants to evaluate their roles currently and appreciate what the future holds.

According to her, “like the theme clearly stated, the only way an internal auditor can continue to function well is to fully understand the need for the impact of technology and compliance with ethics with the future in view.

That is why this conference is a must event to internal auditors, and hence the need to ensure necessary awareness.”

