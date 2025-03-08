New Telegraph

IHTEF opens entries for Bed Making Competition 2025

Ahead of this year’s edition of International Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), the organisers of the annual travel and tourism trade conference have called for entries for the Bed Making Competition 2025, which is one of the dedicated features of the conference.

‘‘The ultimate showdown of speed, skill, and precision is back,’’ declared Chukwuikem Diala, who is the Executive Director of IHTEF. ‘‘Join us for the Bed Making Competition 2025 at IHTEF 8.0, happening between May 23 and 24 at Abuja Continental Hotel, with ₦200, 000 as the grand prize and other exciting rewards up for grabs,’’ he added.

The competition, which is in its second year, according to him, is opened to all hotels that meet the listed criteria for entry. Frasers Suite, Abuja is the defending champion.

Diala further disclosed that IHTEF, which holds its eighth edition this year, ‘‘is Nigeria’s premium hospitality summit – an intellectual marketplace and gathering of hospitality leaders.’’

