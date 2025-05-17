IHTEF Hospitality Summit/Abuja Hotel Expo 2025 holds May 23

Share

Preparations for the hosting of the eight edition of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) Hospitality Summit/Abuja Hotel Expo have continued to gather speed, with the disclosure of the key speakers, panelits and special guests of honour for the yearly event that is scheduled to begin May 23, 2025, spanning May 24, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

With the theme; Innovation: Investment, security and sustainability, the conference, which holds its eight edition, will feature among others the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa and the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago as special guests.

While the list of speakers include; Trevor Ward, Group Managing Director, W Hospitality Group and IHTEF Adviser; Apiyo Aloo, Managing Partner at Ankara and Lustar Hotel Development and Advisory; Adedayo Adesugba, Managing Director, Nexus 318 Hospitality; Ahmed Raza, District Director, Nigeria Region, Radisson Hotel Group; and Karl Hala, Group Managing Director, Continental Hotels Nigeria.

Others are; Vindi Suleiman, Director, Sales and Marketing, Sheraton Hotel Lagos; Damilola Okunren Adepoju, Senior Director, Lodging Development, West Africa, Marriott International, Isoken Aigbomian, Regional Sales Manager, Moniepoint; and Mrs Agatha Nnaji, Executive Director, Dewdrop Institute.

According to Chibuikem Diala, who is the Executive Director of IHTEF, the two-day conference, which promises to be thought provoking and educative, will also feature a number of activities such as Bed Making Competition, panel discussions, and bar tender academy as well as exhibition by hotels and other hospitality outfits.

