IHS Towers Partners Lsi To Inspire Space Education In Nigeria, Brazil

IHS Holding Limited, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by Towers, has announced a one-year partnership with the Limitless Space Institute (LSI), a non-profit education and research organisation to help broaden access to space education in Nigeria and Brazil respectively.

According to a press statement from IHS Holding Limited, the partnership would commence in January 2024 and it is designed to catalyze space education. The company stated that through the collaboration, 20 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) educators from Nigeria and Brazil will be invited to join the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Program and access a carefully curated space education curriculum.

Delivered by experts from the Limitless Space Institute, educators will benefit from monthly virtual workshops with insights from guest speakers on space exploration and science, an invitation to attend the LSI Summer Institute in Houston, Texas, for one week and in-person visits from Limitless Space Institute representatives to Brazil and Nigeria for hands-on workshops.

The selected educators will be enrolled in the Limitless Global Educator Program and have access to tailored content in the Space Education Curriculum developed by the experts from the Limitless Space Institute. Accordingly, the curriculum is said to cover a wide range of topics including the significance of space exploration, the science underpinning space, its history, the economics of space as well as sustainable exploration and space ethics.

Through the programme, teachers will be equipped to inspire their students and new generations about the wonders and intricacies of space. Applications open November 1st, 2023, via the Limitless Space Institute website, https://www.limitlessspace. org/ global-educators, and will close on December 6th, 2023.