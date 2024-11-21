IHS Partners FG To Digitize Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

Share

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count has announced a strategic partnership with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) to support the digitization of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The collaboration aims to make Nigeria’s historical artefacts, artworks, and cultural monuments more accessible to the public through a digital museum.

According to the CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, with the partnership, the federal government will leverage technologies to digitalize and display artefacts online, helping to preserve and showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

He explained: “It marks a significant step towards modernizing the preservation and dissemination of Nigeria’s cultural assets, making them more accessible to a broader audience.

“The digital museum is the first significant project under the Honorable Minister’s Digital Culture Initiative and is designed to provide a platform for the exploration and appreciation of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage. This partnership underscores IHS Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and its role in helping foster cultural preservation and digital education.

“We are excited to partner with the National Council for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy on this groundbreaking initiative.

As a company deeply rooted in Nigeria, we recognize the importance of preserving, protecting, and promoting our cultural heritage. This partnership also aligns with our commitment to sustainability, education, economic growth, and community development. We look forward to contributing to the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural legacy”.

Speaking, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said: “We are delighted to partner with IHS Nigeria on this initiative which aligns with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and our Ministry’s 8-point plan on fostering strategic partnerships.

“I am particularly pleased that this initiative, which is the first significant project under our Digital Culture Initiative, embodies our commitment to innovation, global partnerships, and the sustainable growth of our creative industries, positioning Nigeria as a leader on the global stage.”

Also commenting, the Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, stated: “We are grateful to IHS Nigeria for their support in this remarkable initiative.

“We believe that to keep ahead of current trends and appeal to a younger demographic, a digital experience of our rich cultural heritage must be created and made available to the public.

“The digital museum will serve as an invaluable resource for researchers, students, and the general public, both in Nigeria and around the world, and will play a crucial role in the preservation of our national heritage.”

