IHS Partners FG To Digitise Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) to support the digitization of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The collaboration aims to make Nigeria’s historical artifacts, artworks, and cultural monuments more accessible to the public through a digital museum.

According to the CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, with the partnership, the Federal Government will leverage technologies to digitalise and display artifacts online, helping to preserve and showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

He explained: “It marks a significant step towards modernising the preservation and dissemination of Nigeria’s cultural assets, making them more accessible to a broader audience.

The digital museum is the first significant project under the Honorable Minister’s Digital Culture Initiative and is designed to provide a platform for the exploration and appreciation of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.

This partnership underscores IHS Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and its role in helping foster cultural preservation and digital education.

“We are excited to partner with the National Council for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy on this groundbreaking initiative.

As a company deeply rooted in Nigeria, we recognise the importance of preserving, protecting, and promoting our cultural heritage.

This partnership also aligns with our commitment to sustainability, education, economic growth, and community development. We look forwar to contributing to the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural legacy.”

Speaking, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said: “We are delighted to partner with IHS Nigeria on this initiative which aligns with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and our Ministry’s 8-point plan on fostering strategic partnerships.

I am particularly pleased that this initiative, which is the first significant project under our digital culture initiative, embodies our commitment to innovation, global partnerships, and the sustainable growth of our creative industries, positioning Nigeria as a leader on the global stage.”

